Comprehensive win for Boston Tennis Club sides in LTA National League for Lincolnshire

Tennis news.

The LTA National League for Lincolnshire has started for the winter campaign, with Boston Tennis Club teams involved.

The nine and under Orange team – Callum Purdy and James Blythe - played Louth at Boston on Saturday in a Division One fixture. It was a close match and was even after four singles had been played. The doubles however was won by Boston – 7-4, 4-7 ,7-4 giving the hosts victory.

In the 10 and unders, Boston Thirds played away in a Division Two fixture against Woodhall Spa. Lewis Patchett and Jonah Stamp coped very well in the unfamiliar territory and won 6-0 coming through some close encounters in what was a very hard fought match.

The 12 and under girls A team had a strong win away at Grantham with Emily Pye and Matilda Buck not losing a rubber to win 6-0.

Matilda Clark and Emily Pye played St James in the 14 and under event and once more it was a strong win for the Boston girls.

In the Men’s Division One, Boston Seconds played Eastgate and did not drop a rubber to win 6-0. Seth Briggs-Williams and Hayden Bingham comprised the team.

Boston Ladies seconds also played Eastgate in one of the first matches for this winter and it was a 4-2 win for the Boston duo of Florence and Martha Baxter.

In October Half term there will be three days of Holiday Camps open to Boston Tennis Club members and non-members between October 26 and 28.