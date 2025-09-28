Cotton reels in 2 more goals as Boston Town stay top of the league

Richard Ford manages to force it over the line against Melton - photo (c) Steve Davies

The good times continue to roll at Boston Town after they powered to a 3-1 victory over Melton Town.

Matt Cotton showed his class again with 2 more goals, bringing his tally to 12 for the season and helping his side to maintain their position at the top of the table..

He got things underway with an impudent finish after just 7 minutes after the Poachers capitalised on some dozy defending.

There was a flurry of chances at either end in a breathless opening 20 minutes but that remained the only goal of the first half.

Melton always carried a threat going forward so the Poachers’ 2nd goal after 52 minutes seemed a significant one. Jack Gurney, whose influence grows with every match, whipped in a free-kick and Richard Ford bundled it home from close range.

It took a linesman’s flag to confirm it had gone over the line, but eagle-eyed photographer Steve Davies captured evidence that it clearly had done so.

But if home fans thought they could now relax with a 2-0 lead, they were mistaken. The visitors immediately pulled one back after a well-worked move down their right.

Midway through the second half came 2 pivotal moments. Ted Gibbons was sin-binned after speaking out of turn when a foul was given against him. The ever dependable Jordan Tate dropped back temporarily to right back and the Poachers braced themselves for a difficult 10 minutes.

But the visitors were soon permanently down to 10 players as referee Laurence Alecock brandished a red card for a poor challenge on Leo Priestley.

That signalled something of a late onslaught for Chris Funnell’s side.

Cotton helped himself to his 2nd goal after 75 minutes, thanks to one of the assists of the season. Fraser Bayliss’s selfless running after seemingly lost causes exemplified the commitment of this group of players. Not only did he chase down a ball that looked to be drifting out for a goal kick, but he cheekily beat his marker and then squared it on a plate for Cotton to ram home.

After scoring 7 goals twice in the past week and a half, the Poachers could easily have had another hatful. Bayliss and Harry Limb were both unlucky not to have scored at least one each.

On Tuesday (30 September), the Poachers are away to Sherwood Colliery in the KO Cup (8pm kick-off). They then travel in Harrowby in the league on Saturday 4 October (3pm KO).

Town: Portas, Gibbons (Burdass), Smith, Tate, Ford, Wilson , Bayliss, Priestley, Gurney (Zaluzinskis), Limb, Cotton; unused subs: Graves, Worthington