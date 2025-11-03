Cotts hat-trick in vain as Boston Town exit KO Cup

Matt Cotton's hat-trick wasn't enough to earn a win for Boston Town - photo: (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town bowed out of the KO Cup in a penalty shoot-out at Moulton.

After a goalless first half, the floodgates opened in a topsy-turvy second 45 minutes.

Matt Cotton scored a hat-trick as the Poachers led twice and trailed once before the final whistle blew with scores level at 3-3.

Chris Funnell's side thought they'd won it when Cotton slotted home a penalty in stoppage time to make it 3-2. But referee Paul Mihalache then awarded the hosts their own spot-kick even deeper into injury time, which sent it to a shoot-out.

Boston, who were missing the suspended Jordan Tate and Richard Ford, cup-tied Layton Maddison and injured Travis Portas, failed with two of their five attempts to see Moulton through to the quarter-finals 4-3.

On Tuesday (4 November), the Poachers are away at Newark & Sherwood in the United Counties League Premier North. Kick-off is 7.45pm. They travel to Belper United, also in the league, on Saturday (8 November). Kick-off is 3pm.

Town: Leverton, Worthington, Smith, Burdass, Hudson (Gibbons), Wilson, Bayliss, Priestley, Zaluzinskis (Nuttell), Munton (Graves), Cotton