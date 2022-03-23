County award and call-up for Boston Tennis Club's Danielle Mason and Keita Cica

Tennis news.

Boston Tennis Club’s spring and summer leagues are close to getting underway - and even the weather is obliging.

Saturday sees the club’s under 18s involved in LTA National Team Tennis action with both boys and girls playing in Division One.

The girls are at home to a team from Stratford whilst the boys are hosting Oadby Tennis Club.

At the weekend Boston member Keita Cica was chosen to represent Lincolnshire in the nine and under LTA County Cup qualifying competition. The group that Lincolnshire was placed in was played at Boston in the Indoor Centre and the other counties in this group included Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire won both girls’ and boys’ events and qualify for the next stage, while Lincolnshire had some great and close matches but missed out on the top spot.

The last of the Boston and District Winter League matches for Boston teams took place over the last two Sundays.

Boston B travelled to Louth Tennis Club and lost out 0-4 with David Makins, Philippe Servonat, Akhtar Pavaiz and Sev Smura competing.

This Sunday the B team - David Makins, Andy Clamp, Akhtar Pavaiz and Richard Tupper - played the D team’s Carla Slade, Hasan Olkan, Keeley Pearson and Phil Wilson, winning 4-0.

The Lincolnshire LTA Awards took place virtually and Volunteer of the Year was won by Boston’s Danielle Mason for her work at the club on and off the court.

She has guided the ladies’ team in to the National tier of the LTA’s Team Tennis, captained a mixed team in the Boston and District League, worked hard on the development of the club’s website and social media and much more.