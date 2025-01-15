County Racedays kick-off the year at Market Rasen

Market Rasen Racecourse

Market Rasen Racecourse are delighted to be offering £10 racedays throughout the year for all to come and enjoy.

Kicking off this Friday 17th January, the Lincolnshire based racecourse is looking forward to welcoming customers to the track, with tickets starting from just £10 when purchased in advance.

This Friday's County Raceday is the first in a series of these days, where a racegoer's ticket will gain them access to all enclosures to explore the course and get up close to the action.

The feature race, the Alan Swinbank Mares Listed National Hunt Flat Race, was first run in 2018 and was named in his honour after his death in 2017 at the age of of 72. The successful dual-purpose trainer, who sent our nearly 800 winners from his North-Yorkshire yard, saddled 25 winners at Market Rasen, with a 27 per cent strike rate at the course.

Racing at Market Rasen Racecourse

The race forms part of an eight-race card, with the addition of the Veteran's Chase Finale, originally due to be run at Sandown Park. With the original race abandoned, it will be great to see eight of these lively veterans lined up in the race.

Tickets will still be available at £10 until midnight on Thursday night, with the on the gate price just £15. Under 18s go free.

For more information on all the County Racedays, and how to purchase a ticket, please visit: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen