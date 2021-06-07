"A great response!" Boston CC put Lindum slump behind them to beat Deeping

Scott Elleray.

With Market Deeping visiting Boston on the back of bowling Sleaford out for 47 and Boston hosting on the back of being bowled out for 31 by Lindum, all the confidence was with the Market Deeping side.

The coin came down in favour of Boston captain Jonny Cheer and, although the sun was beating down on a fantastic wicket, he made the decision to bowl first.

“I think it suits us. It’s frustrating when the pitch is that good and the weather was so nice that we need to bowl but it gives us the best chance of winning,” he explained.

A steady opening partnership from Smith and Gillett was broken following a smart catch by Luke Gilding off the bowling of Patrick Turner.

Former Boston player Dave Sargeant, came and went after he returned the ball to Paul Deans for a simple caught and bowled dismissal.

Gillett and Mansoor both fell to Turner and Deeping had gone from 28-0 to 40-4 and Boston were the team on top at this stage.

Boston’s bowlers continued to work hard and made run-scoring really difficult.

As a partnership was starting to build, confusion between Hook and Malton saw the latter run-out by Tim Bell.

The introduction of Martin Hodgson into the attack brought the wicket of Hook for 18.

Tim Bell returned to the attack and picked up the wickets of Amir (21) and George.

Hodgson picked up his second wicket before Bell picked up the final wicket, dismissing Market Deeping for 87.

“We bowled really well. To be fair to the bowlers, they’ve bowled well every week," Cheer added.

"We don’t have any world-beaters with the ball but we’ve got a group that put the ball in the right areas and try and frustrate the batsmen. That is definitely what happened today.”

At the tea interval, Boston were in the box-seat but with last week’s performance still in the mind, it was important that they got off to a good start.

Boston reverted back to Scott Elleray opening the batting and again, it proved to be a top decision by Boston’s captain.

Elleray took the attack to the Deeping bowlers and never let them settle.

A 51-run partnership for Boston’s 1 st wicket was crucial in building a solid base.

Tom Poole was dismissed for 6 off the bowling of Hook.

Elleray was next to go but not before he had made 45 from 28 balls, an innings that included eight boundaries and one six.

Jo Gilbert and Rowan Evans both fell to Hook and Boston were 72-4.

With 16 to win, Cheer and Gilding took their time and saw Boston to victory, their second of the season.

Cheers added: “Scott’s innings was crucial. He got us off to a flyer and took the wind out of Deeping’s sails.

"When you’re chasing a low total, you need that sort of start. It takes the pressure away.

“It was a great response to last week too. We were well beaten by Lindum last week so it was good to get 20 points on the board this week.”