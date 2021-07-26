Ahmed hits century and Overton keeps his cool as Freiston LL secure final-ball victory

Zeeshan Saeed.

Freiston LL held their nerve to secure a last-ball victory at home to Long Sutton in an excellent match.

Usman Ahmed was the star for Freiston with an superb century, followed by four wickets.

Freiston batted first and were 100-3 after 25 overs.

Zeeshan Saeed made 13 and Abdul Moeed 22 whilst Waseem Ilyas scored 28 before retiring hurt after a nasty blow to the head.

Ahmed was on 21 at this point, but he skillfully accelerate the innings.

He received good support from Sunil Panjwani (20) and Charles Lenton (14).

Ahmed struck the ball cleanly, scoring 13 fours and 3 sixes as he made an unbeaten 115.

Freiston closed on an excellent 247 off their 45 overs.

Ryan Overton picked up an early wicket for Freiston, but Wright and Oldfield added 80 for the visitors.

With the partnership beginning to look dangerous Abdul Moeed clung onto a caught and bowled chance to dismiss Oldfield for 28.

Long Sutton continued to attack, but Moeed dismissed both Barnes (8) and Wright (68) as they were both trapped LBW attempting to sweep.

Long Sutton needed 80 off the final fifteen overs, but Usman Ahmed had Baker caught behind for 36.

Sutton needed 51 off the final 10 overs, as dangerman Stanway and Morton edged Sutton closer to victory. Morton was dismissed by Overton, but Stanway held the key with less than a run a ball required.

Stanway made 49, including three sixes, but he was caught by JP Horton off the bowling of Ahmed with three overs to go.

Sutton needed 15 off the final two overs, and when Ahmed pick up another wicket, Sutton only had one wicket left.

But last pair Taylor and Whitaker ran well, and took seven off the penultimate over.

Eight was required of the final over, and this became two off the final two balls.

Ryan Overton kept his nerve to delivery a dot ball, and then calmly execute the run out from the final delivery to seal victory for Freiston by one run.

Freiston's Second XI suffered a disappointing day as they were thrashed by their counterparts from Long Sutton.

Freiston started well with wickets for opening bowlers Justin George and Josh Matthews. Danny Lumley also took two wickets, as both Mat Dean and George hung onto good catches.

However a 130 run partnership for the fifth wicket took Sutton onto an excellent score.

JP Horton claimed three wickets at the death, but Sutton’s score of 197 look to be well above par.