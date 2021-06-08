Alford's Gregory close to his century twice... defeat for Louth CC

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Louth CC were beaten by six wickets in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Laurence Scott top scored for the hosts with 36 runs as they were dismissed for 137.

In response, Sleaford reached 138 for 4, Evan Jones’ unbeaten 55 leading the way with support from Ayush Patel (30) and Shorthouse (28).

Andrew White took three Sleaford wickets.

The Lincolnshire County League Firsts Division saw Alford and District defeat Louth Seconds by 36 runs.

George Gregory - out one shy of his century - Jake McLoughlin (68), Joshua Hallam (39) and Lucas Kelly (35) scored well as the hosts posted 286 for 5, Dean Jacklin taking two wickets.

Louth finished their innings on 250 for 7, Alexander Bell (82), John Medler (57), Dabiel Ranking (27 no) and Zeshan Ahmed (26) scoring well.

Jonathan Thorndike took three Louth wickets.

Louth Thirds were beaten by five wickets at Haxey, Matie Ashton (36) and Stephen Parkinson (30 ret) scoring well and Alfie West taking three wickets.

Alford Seconds were beaten by 84 runs at Outcasts Seconds.

Simon Nunn (37), William Allis (35), Callum Forsyth (33) and Neil Calvert (32) top scored.

Louth Taverners hosted Alford in the East Lindsey League on Sunday, winning by eight wickets.

George Gregory, this time four light of 100, top scored as Alford posted 158 for 7, Maqbool Ahmad claiming three victims.