Another defeat as Gainsborough lose at local rivals Bawtry with Everton

Gainsborough are still to register a Bassetlaw & District League win this season as, on a glorious summer's day, they lost at local rivals Bawtry with Everton at the weekend.

At the toss Gainsborough were put into bat by the opposition who were focusing on their side's strengths rather than the conditions on what looked an excellent wicket and a quick scoring outfield.

Gainsborough aimed to make their opponents rue their decision with a solid start from Mardle and Needham against some tight bowing from Goalen.

After an early break through, Gainsborough’s in-form Andrews arrived at the wicket and began to dominate the bowling.

Gainsborough in action at Bawtry with Everton.

Despite a chance being put down by the keeper, Andrews soon had the field spread and was manipulating the run rate, he simply needed a willing partner to stick with him.

Despite starts by Keightley, Smith and captain Tittley, who was run out by a sharp bit of fielding, the Gainsborough wickets continued to tumble, which is a pattern seen each game so far this season.

Andrews tried to up the rate coming into the last 10 overs of the innings and was caught on the boundary for 71 off 67 balls.

It was a fantastic innings and with eight overs left, there was hope that the Gainsborough tail could wag to get the score above 200.

However, some sharp bowling by Raisborough soon put pay to that idea with some quick wickets and Gainsborough finished on 187 all out with eight overs remaining.

Everton made a confident start in response with opener Campion patiently waiting to punish any bad balls.

A break through from Clay opened up an end with the dismissal of Johnson LBW.

With constant bowling changes from skipper Tittley, Gainsborough took two further quick wickets, giving the away side momentum into the middle phase of the game.

However, the resilient Mason settled in for the battle and formed a defining partnership of 74 with Raisborough.

Despite a couple of late wickets, the damage was done and Bawtry with Everton went on to victory with seven overs remaining, and Mason finishing on an unbeaten 56.

Despite no wins, Gainsborough will take a lot of positives from this game, and with continued improvement, glimmers of form and a little more application, their first victory to propel their season won’t be far away.

