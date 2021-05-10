Appleyard's unbeaten 98 guides Freiston Seconds to victory

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

A career-best unbeaten 98 from Tom Appleyard guided an excellent chase as Freiston, Leake and Leverton seconds defeated Belton Park on Sunday.

The visitors made a strong 215, but Freiston made light work of the chase, with a number of super partnerships in this South Lincs and Border League DivisionTwo contest.

After being asked to bat first Belton began well.

Openers Cocks and Widanga saw off the new ball, before looking to push the score along.

Freiston didn’t bowl badly, but were denied any opportunities by the visitors.

Widanga brought up his fifty which featured a number of glorious back foot shots.

Cocks also brought up his 50, in a more watchful manner, as the Belton openers partnership passed 150.

Danny Lumley bowled Cocks for 56 in the 39th over.

Justin George picked up two wickets including Widanga, who was caught by Mick Stapleton, for 92.

A breezy 27 from Stock took the Belton score up to 215 at the end of their 45 overs.

Chasing an imposing target, Freiston lost Mat Dean early on but Mick Stapleton scored 20.

Danny Lumley joined Tom Appleyard at the crease with the score at 40-2 and immediately increased the scoring rate.

Lumley and Appleyard scored a number of boundaries, but also played intelligently taking the singles when available.

The pair added 69 to put Freiston in an excellent position, but their partnership ended when Lumley was bowled by Markham’s first delivery for 42.

Needing 1000to win, at four an over, Appleyard and Gwion Joyce batted sensibly, finding the gaps and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

After bringing up an excellent 50 Appleyard increased the tempo and put Freiston firmly on course for victory.

Joyce provided excellent support, finding gaps, and rotating the strike as he made an unbeaten 25.