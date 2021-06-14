Big win for Sleaford CC

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

It was a dominant victory for Sleaford CC on Saturday as they beat visitors Boston by 186 runs.

The hosts posted 349 for 6 off their 50 overs before dismissing the guests for 163, leaving them sitting fifth in the Lincs ECB Premier

Sleaford’s Sunday Firsts enjoyed another high scoring victory in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

After winning the toss and electing to bat they posted 265 for 6 before visitors Nocton lost their final man for 216.

On Saturday Sleaford travel to Grantham with the Seconds entertaining Grantham Seconds.