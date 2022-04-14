Boston CC and Freiston LL ready to start season, opening-day defeat for Revesby

Cricket news

Boston CC will begin their 2022 campaign this weekend.

The Mayflower men - who have lost captain Jonny Cheer to Bourne - have dropped down from the Lincs ECB Premier to compete in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division this year.

They will begin their campaign at Woodhall Spa Seconds while the Thirds entertain Skegness Seconds in the SLBL Division Two.

Also in the Premier Division, Freiston, Leake and Leverton host Newborough.

“The first team will be hoping to be at the sharp end of the SLBL Premier, looking to improve on our joint best-ever finish of third place last season,” said captain Richard Paul.

“The second team will also be looking to be in the mix in Division Two, hoping to challenge for promotion with a much strengthened squad.”

The fiersts have retained all members of last season’s squad while Kev Manning, Sean Barnett, Ben Newton and Guy Elsam have joined the club and will add strength in depth.

JP Horton’s second XI are away at Billingborough Seconds this Saturday.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton started the season with a 117-run victory at Alford in their pre-season friendly.

Fifties from Richard Paul and Kevin Manning saw Freiston to 220, before a strong all-round bowling performance dismissed Alford for 103.

After being put in to bat on a green surface, Freiston started well.

A 57 run opening partnership between Richard Paul and Zeeshan Saeed set the tone for Freiston.

Saeed made 27 before he edged behind. Waseem Ilyas made 17 before picking out cover.

Manning went through the gears in his well judged innings, being particularly strong through the leg side.

Manning retired when he brought up his 50, and Pookalamaran was stumped for 32 in the dying overs.

Freiston closed on 220 for 5 off their 45 overs.

With the ball Ollie Booth and Taimur Mian hit their straps from the outset.

Both picked up a brace of wickets in six over spell to leave Freiston in full control, with Alford 28-4.

Danny Lumley also impressed with the ball, as he picked up two wickets in a very accurate spell.

Justin George also claimed two wickets, including top scorer Codd for 27.

Pookalamaran and Tommy Atkinson picked up a wicket each, as Freiston dismissed Alford for 103.

Revesby were beaten by six wickets as they entertained Nettleham in the Lincoln and District league Premier Division on Sunday.

Freddie Bowser top scored with an unbeaten 32 as Revesby were dismissed for 77.

Jamie Lewis took three wickets but Nettleham reached 78 for 4.