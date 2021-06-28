Boston CC finish second in T20 group, defeat for Revesby

Paul Deans.

Boston CC finished second in Group One of the Winkworth Cup T20 competition on Saturday.

The Mayflower men were resoundly beaten by table toppers Grantham but claimed victory against Skegness.

Tim Bel (three) and Paul Deans (two) did well with the ball despite Grantham posting 175 for 7, Tim Norris (11) and Jonathan Cheer (10) top scoring as Boston were dismissed for 61.

Cheer (59) and Scott Elleray (23) helped Boston to 125 for 7 against Skegness, who finished on 98 for 9.

Norman Brackley and Reece Brant both took two Boston wickets while Warren Nel (29), Brackley (16), Carl Abbiss (14) and Henry Sanderson (13) top scored.

Andrew Hewitt (three), Deans (two) and Elleray (two) did damage with the ball for the Mayflower men.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Boston Seconds lost by 204 runs at Grantham Seconds.

Jamie Lawson took two wickets as the hosts posted 268 for 3, Boston all out for 64 with openers Tom Poole and Damian Lawson top scoring with 13 each.

On Saturday Boston Seconds entertain Sleaford Seconds and the Thirds host Baston.

Revesby CC were beaten by seven wickets as they hosted Ancaster in the Lincoln and District League Premier on Sunday.

The hosts were dismissed for 118 before the visitors made it to 120-3.