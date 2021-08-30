Bourne crowned Lincs ECB Premier champions

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Bourne have been crowned Lincs ECB Premier champions for the first time in seven years.

They may have been beaten at home by basement side Woodhall Spa - the 2019 title winners - at Abbey Lawn on Saturday, but the seven points collected was enough to lead rivals Grantham by 21 points with one round left.

Oliver Caswell (64) and Karan Parmer (50) batted well as Woodhall ended their 50 overs on 235 for 7.

Matthew Sargeant (30 no), Jack Hughes (25) and Jay Parmar (20) added good support.

Ben Wright took three of the Spa men wickets.

With the bat, Bourne finished on 201 for 7, Peter Morgan (59) and Robert Dunn (57 no) top scoring.

Alex King was the pick of the Spa bowlers with three victims.

Mark Footitt and Jaden Fell led Grantham to an eight-wicket victory over visitors Louth, who sit second bottom.

Footitt took four victims for the loss of 14 runs as Louth were dismissed for 151, Laurence Scott and Graham West both recording 39 runs each.

Fell's 60 and Ben Coddington's unbeaten 51 helped the hosts to victory.

Sleaford remain third following their seven-wicket success at Boston.

Thomas Shorthouse (3-6) and Thomas Willoughby (3-12) were the pick of the bowlers and Boston were dismissed for 68 in the 27th over, Jonny Cheer top scoring with 17.

Shorthhouse added an unbeaten 41 as Sleaford reached 71 for 3 in the 17th over.

Tim Bell took all three Sleaford wickets.

A two-wicket victory over Lindium keeps Bracebridge Heath seven points behind Sleaford.

Robert Cook's 68 helped Lindum to 153 before they were all out, Ben Franks taking four wickets and Andy Carter three.

Bracebridge reached 154 for the loss of eight wickets.

Kit Spence top scored with 79 as Pranav Pothula claimed three victims.

Scunthorpe earned a three wicket victory over Market Deeping.

Connor Gillett (103) and James Hook (63) guided Deeping to 259 for 5, but 139 from Matt Carter was key to the hosts reaching 261 for 7.

Daniel Cliffe added an important 36 not out.