Bradford century guides Market Rasen to victory over Caistor

Will Bradford struck an unbeaten century as Market Rasen recorded an 88-run victory over Caistor on Saturday.

His 115 runs came off 150 balls and included 11 fours and four sixes.

Charlie Scales and Lee Chambers both notched up 27 runs each to help Rasen reach 223 for 5 off their 50 overs.

Will Carter took three of the Rasen wickets.

In response, Caistor were dismissed for 135, with Kieran Brooker (36) and Rory Ronaldson (36) the leading scorers.

For Rasen, Matthew Rutherford claimed four victims and Neil Davies added three.

The result leaves Rasen third in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division, and their visitors sixth.

In the Second Division, Rasen Seconds secured a five-wicket success at Holton Le Clay Seconds.

Paul Morgan took two wickets as the hosts finished on 147 for 6.

Aaron Navin (40), Dan Quinlan (29), Mark Bedford (23) and Sam Williams (23) helped Rasen to 148 for 4.

Caistor Seconds were beaten by 43 runs as they hosted Outcasts in the Third Division.

Sean Woolley scored 48 runs for Caistor before they were dismissed for 123, short of the visitors’ total.

There was a nine wicket success for Rasen Sunday Firsts against Reepham in the Lincoln and District League Division Three.

The visistors recorded 94 for 6 before Rasen stormed to 95 runs with the loss of just one wicket in less than nine overs.