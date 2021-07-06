Bradford hits century as Market Rasen CC move up to second

Cricket news.

Will Bradford struck a century as Market Rasen CC moved up to second in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

The 84-run victory over Cleethorpes Seconds at Rase Park saw them leapfrog the visitors, trailing leaders Nettleham - who they face on Saturday - by 13 points with 10 games played.

Bradford struck 17 fours on his way to 122 while fellow opener David Papworth added an impressive 79 to the total.

Matthew Rutherford (28) and Neil Davies (16) helped Rasen post 276 for 7.

Rutherford took four wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 19 2, Graeme Bell and Dale Chambers adding two victims each.

Also in the Premier Division, Caistor were beaten by 16 runs at Scothern.

Kieran Brooker claimed three scalps as the hoists were dismissed for 143.

In response, Caistor were all out for 127, Gareth Johnson (27), Jack Kent (25), Luke Francis (24) and Brooker (20) the leading scorers.

Rasen Seconds were beaten by 164 runs at Barton Town in the Second Division.

Barton reached 200 for 3, with Simon Bunn taking all three wickets before Rasen were all out for 36.

Opener Liam Entwhistle scored an unbeaten 28.

Sunday's Lincoln and District League Division Three action saw Rasen secure a one wicket victory as they entertained Nettleham Academy.

Liam Entwhistle, Daniel Clark and James Quinlan each claimed three wickets as Nettleham were dismissed for 97.

Aaron Navin (33) helped Rasen to 97 for 9 in the 29th over.

This Saturday, Rasen travel to Nettleham and the Seconds entertain Hartsholme. Caistor host Haxey and the Seconds travel to Alford Seconds.

On Sunday, Market Rasen Ladies host Louth Women.