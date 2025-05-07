Busy Bank Holiday as Lincolnshire sides search in vain for victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bank Holiday weekend saw both the Lincolnshire men's and women’s county cricket teams in action, but it ended without a win.

Sunday saw Lincolnshire welcome Northumberland to Barton Town CC in round two of the One Day Trophy.

This represented the first time that a senior men’s county game had been staged at Barton's S J Barrick Ground and both teams were greeted with an immaculate outfield and a wicket that promised lots of runs.

It was Northumberland who had first use and got off to a quick start as the Lincolnshire attack struggled to find a consistent line and length.

Mark Footitt in action for Lincolnshire.

The scoreboard continued to tick over and whilst the home side fought hard to reign in the Northumberland batters, a furry of late boundaries saw the visitors post a commanding 331-8.

Mark Footitt, Lincolnshire’s paceman, was the only bowler to cause any real problems for the Northumberland batters, finishing with figures of 3-47 runs from his 10 overs.

In reply, Lincolnshire never really got going, losing regular wickets to finish with a well below par score of 160 all out, Mark Footitt again leading the way, this time with the bat with 47 not out from 25 runs.

Lincolnshire were faced with a lengthy drive down to Dunstable to face Bedfordshire the following day to lick their wounds as Bank Holiday Monday saw a double header of fixtures.

The county women’s team welcomed Chesire at Caistor Town CC in the Metro Bank T20 cup, whilst the men played Bedfordshire in round three of the One Day Trophy.

For the women, it was a chance to play knock out cricket, in the first edition of the nation wide T20 Metro Bank Cup.

At the halfway stage Lincolnshire were the happier of the two teams as Cheshire were restricted to 12 , Lincs opening bowler Lauren Tuffrey the star for the home side with outstanding figures of 3-6 from her four overs.

In reply, Lincolnshire appeared to be cruising with Alicia Shaw, not for the first time this season, in fine form, racing to her half century before being dismissed for 55 from 36 balls.

However, Shaw’s dismissal brought about a collapse and Lincolnshire found themselves in a position where 17 were needed from the final over.

Ultimately the home team finished 10 short, and whilst a number of positives can be taken from the day, the overriding feeling was one of disappointment on an opportunity missed.

For the men, the bank holiday brought about a better performance, but a similar result.

Batting first, Lincolnshire's innings began brightly and were led by a superb century from the returning Ben Wright (101).

But Wright struggled to find consistent partners and the innings stuttered following his dismissal to finish on what was, in all likelihood a below par, 227 all out.

In reply the home side built steadily and, despite another solid showing from opening bowler Footitt (2-33 from 10) made it home to win by six wickets with four overs to spare.

Lincolnshire will be looking for significant improvement when they head to Furness to take on Cumbria in two weeks, in the final round of the One Day Trophy.