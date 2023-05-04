An action packed Bank Holiday weekend saw cricket played across all three days in the county.

In the Lincs Premier League, Market Deeping, Bourne, Grantham along with Lindum (no fixture) maintained their unbeaten starts to the season with Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Nettleham and Spalding still searching for their first victories.

Round three stood out for its bowling performances with Bourne CC’s, Colin Cheer taking 4-29 as Bourne skittled Scunthorpe Town for just 54, Market Deeping’s Hayatullah Nazi claiming 5-25 against Grimsby and Scott Tite with 4-44 against Spalding.

Across the feeder leagues, Scothern maintain pole position in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division despite their game against Market Rasen being abandoned and Hartsholme won a low-scoring affair against Holton Le-Clay to find themselves in second place.

Ben Wright and Jordan Cook leaving the field at the end of Lincolnshire's first innings in the second game against Cambridgeshire at Woodhall Spa CC on Sunday.

Division One saw Lindum maintain their 100 per cent record and establish themselves as early league leaders and in Division Two seven points separate the top six clubs, Bracebridge Heath, despite losing to Alford hold onto a slender two point advantage at the top.

Across the two Third Divisions it's Caistor who top the Eastern Division as the only club to have won two matches, and in the West it's Haxey who hold a slim advantage over the chasing pack.

In the South Lincs & Border leagues, Woodhall Spa, Long Sutton and Moulton Harrox all remain unbeaten with Woodhall holding onto top spot in the championship having played more games at this stage.

In Division One it's Moulton Harrox setting the early pace as the only club to have registered two wins and in Division Two it's Orton Park who lead the way, again as the only club to have two wins at this stage.

At county level, on Sunday Lincolnshire CCC welcomed Suffolk to Woodhall Spa CC for two back to back T20 matches.

Linolnshire handed two debuts on the day with Lindum CC’s prolific batter, Will Wright made making his debut and Scunthorpe Town's opening bowler, George Drewery getting his chance in the second game of the day.

In the first of the day's games, Lincolnshire bowled tightly to restrict the visitors to 107-7.

All of Lincolnshire’s bowlers were economical with Mark Footitt and Ravi Yarwood-Paintal bagging two wickets each.

In reply, Lincolnshire found scoring similarly difficult but got over the line with three balls to spare, thanks in a large part to Ben Wright's 38.

In game two it was Lincolnshire who opted to bat first and looked set to post an intimidating total with Tom Keast (23 from 27 balls) and Ben Wright again starring with 59 from 35 balls.

The latter stages of the innings though saw Suffolk tighten the net and Lincolnshire somewhat stuttered to a closing score of 119-7.

Suffolk again found the early going tough and some miserly bowling from experienced Mark Footitt (four overs for 13 runs) and debutants George Drewery and Will Wright put Suffolk on the back foot.

But telling contributions from former professional cricketer George Rhodes and some late hitting form Tom Rash saw Suffolk home in the last over and meant that both sides finished with one win each.