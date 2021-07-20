Caistor pick up vital 20 points, Rasen beaten

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Caistor CC picked up a vital 20 points to edge away from the bottom three in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

A 53-run victory over basement side Appleby Frodingham Seconds sees them move 30 points clear of the relegation zone and 13 points ahead of third-bottom Scothern.

Kieran Brooker claimed four wickets, Paul Jackson three and Will Carter two while Jim Parker added a run out as the hosts were all out with just 50 runs on the board to complete victory.

With the bat, Caistor had earlier made 103 before being dismissed, openers Carter (28) and Daniel Bevis (19) top scoring.

Market Rasen remain third following their 56-run defeat to visiting Holton-Le-Clay.

The away side posted 214 for 5, before Rasen were dismissed for 158.

Dale Christie top scored for Rasen with 36.

In Division Two, Rasen Seconds were beaten by 36 runs at Alkborough.

James Quinlan claimed four victims as the home side were out for 171, Rasen back in the pavilion for 134, 51 of those runs coming from Lee Chambers.

Caistor Seconds secured a 77-run win as they hosted East Halton in the Third Division.

Sean Woolley (56 not out), Matt Bevis (49) and James Mikkonen (25) helped Caistor reach 162 for 9.

East Halton were all out for 85, Andrew Smith taking five wickets.