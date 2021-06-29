Caswell hits century but it's defeat for Woodhall Spa CC

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Woodhall Spa CC turned their attention to the Winkworth Cup on Saturday. However, the Spa men finished third in their group following defeats to Lincs ECB Premier rivals Bourne and Market Deeping in the T20 competition.

Against Bourne, who topped the group, Woodhall were beaten by 44 runs.

Peter Morgan’s 114 off 57 balls helped Bourne to 196 for 3, with Sam Cherry, Alex King and Karan Parmar each taking a wicket.

Woodhall ended their innings on 152 for 8, Jay Parmar top scoring with 42 , well supported by Karan Parmar (32), Oliver Caswell (31) and Tom White (18 no).

Market Deeping earned a seven wicket success against the Spa men.

Woodhall were dismissed for 102, despite good knocks from White (26), Alex Hodson (18), King (14), Nick Bennett (12 no) and Jay Parmar (11).

Deeping responded by reaching 105 for 3 in the 12th over.

Cherry, Karan Parmar and Tom Caswell each took a wicket.

In the Lincoln and District League Premier Division, Woodhall Seconds were beaten by two wickets at Lindum, despite Oliver Caswell hitting a century.

He scored 101 runs as Woodhall posted 198 for 5, the hosts responding with 198 for 8.

Also in the Premier, Revesby CC were beaten by seven wickets as they hosted Ancaster.

The hosts were dismissed for 118 before the visitors made it to 120-3.

In Division One, Horncastle were beaten by three wickets as they entertained Cherry Willingham.

Nathan Whiting (42) and Jonathan Clark (21) helped Horncastle to 107 before they were all out.

Wilingham reached 111 for 7, Whiting, Rowan Hacket and William Broughton each taking two wickets.

Woodhall Seconds were beaten by 31 runs when they hosted Billingborough in Division One, Ben Troops hitting 83 runs and Oliver Carr taking three wickets.

On Saturday, Woodhall Seconds host Bourne Seconds.