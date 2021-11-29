Champions collect their trophies at Lincoln and District Sunday Cricket League AGM

Sleaford CC's Andy Hibberd.

Champions collected their trophies as the Lincoln and District Sunday Cricket League held their AGM this weekend.

Andy Hibberd of Sleaford CC received the Premier Division Trophy from league president Ted Robinson, who dished out the silverware.

Kev Bowring received the Division One trophy on behalf of Owmby CC, who are now preparing for a campaign in the Premier next year.

Kev Bowring of Owmby CC.

Caythorpe CC won Division Two. Chris Wharmby collected the trophy.

The Division Three title was won by Market Rasen CC, with Dan Quinlan receiving the trophy.

There was more encouraging news for Sleaford CC this week as Henry Cooper - next summer’s overseas pro - turned on the style for Northern Territories in his native New Zealand.

He scored his maiden first class double century in an innings which lasted more than six hours .

Caythorpe CC won Division Two. Chris Wharmby collected the trophy.