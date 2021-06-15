Clark and Cushen score well but it's defeat for Horncastle and Woodhall Spa

Cricket news.,

Jonathan Clark hit a tremendous 75 runs but it wasn’t enough for victory as Horncastle CC were beaten by 63 runs at Lincolnshire County League rivals East Halton on Saturday.

Liam Cotton (13) and Ewan Hannam (12) added to the score as Horncastle were dismissed for 160, short of the 223 for 9 total set by the hosts.

Rowan Hackett, Thomas Hackett, Stephen West and Fraser Pemberton each took two wickets.

Woodhall Spa’s Firsts and Seconds were both beaten on Saturday.

Oliver Caswell (48) and Tom Caswell (30) scored well as the firsts were beaten by 100 runs by Lincs ECB Premier leaders Bourne.

The Seconds were beaten by 115 runs at Long Sutton in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Revesby were beaten by 34 runs when they hosted Fulbeck in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Sunday.

Glen Robinson’s 101 helped Fulbeck to 212, Michael Ridding and Jamie Lewis both taking three wickets.

Revesby ended their innings on 178 for 6. Mark Twells (71) and Fredie Bowser (51) top scored.

In Division One, Woodhall Sunday Seconds lost by 69 runs at Heighington, Tom Cushen top scoring with a superb 84 and Oliver Carr taking four wickets.

In Division Three Revesby Seconds won by 32 runs at Owmby.

Paul File (35), Ian Roberts (31), Aahad Khalid (21) and Simon May (18) scored well as Revesby reached 145 for 8.