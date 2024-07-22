Comfortable as Louth see off Cleethorpes to stay second
After losing the toss, the home side were put into the field on what looked like a challenging, hot Saturday afternoon.
Louth welcomed back the opening bowling pair of overseas player Barend Lourens and the returning Patrick Bryne.
Both started well in the heat against a strong Cleethorpes top order, who put on 23 in quick time before Lourens removed Mansfield LBW for eight.
Byrne, from the other end, was beating the bat frequently and causing problems for the Cleethorpes batsman, leading to him removing the dangerous Carlton for 17 with the score on 32.
Cleethorpes continued to attack the Louth bowling, but with precision and skill both Lourens and Byrne picked up further wickets removing the top five Cleethorpes batsman and leaving them 47-5.
Lourens finished his 10 overs in the heat for 3-26 and Bryne 2-17 - a fine opening bowling display.
Captain Collinson joined the attack alongside Bell (1-19) and both took wickets to leave Cleethorpes 77-8 and Louth very much on top.
Some resistance was shown by Cleethorpes' lower order and some big-hitting took them to 100 before young Matt Key (1-14) got a deserved wicket for his consistent off-spin and Collinson (3-20) removed the last batsman, via a sharp stumping by Garner, leaving him with two catches and a stumping in the innings.
Cleethorpes finished 101 all out after a ruthless, skilful performance from Louth.
Starting the chase, Scott and Cartledge opened the batting.
Cleethorpes' opening spinners bowled tightly, eventually removing Scott (9) and shortly after Bell (17) both LBW and Louth were 35-2.
However, reliable and experienced Graham West joined Cartledge and steadied any nerves with patient batting, punishing anything lose, both batsman seeing Louth home inside 31 overs with a comfortable unbroken 68 run partnership, Cartledge 41 not out and West 32 not out.
Player of the match was Barend Lourens for his 3-26 and one catch.
Louth have a gap week next week. They return to action at London Road on Saturday, 3rd August against Scothern with a 12.30 start.