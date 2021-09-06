Comprehensive win for Freiston LL Seconds

Cricket news.

Freiston LL Seconds returned to winning ways with a comprehensive victory at home to Skegness.

An excellent performance from the Freiston bowling attack saw them bowl the visitors out for 93.

Opening bowlers Justin George and Josh Matthews set an excellent tone for Freiston, with some disciplined bowling.

Both deservedly picked up a wicket in their opening spells to reduce the visitors to 13-2. Danny Lumley and Tom Appleyard both held onto catches to support the bowlers.

It was Lumley’s turn with the ball next and he picked up three quick wickets, including Lymer (15) and Bailey (10).

Justin George picked up his second wicket, as Skegness were in real trouble at 58-6.

The visitors did recover slightly thanks to a 31 run partnership between Bailey and Cammish, bit their resistance ended when F Bailey was dismissed caught and bowled by Joe Evans for 19.

Ben Siddall wrapped up the Skegness innings by claiming the final three wickets in his three over stint, as Skegness were all out for only 93.

Freiston were watchful early on, with Mick Stapleton and Biji Matthews determined to see off the new ball.

They did just that as they put on a patient 39 for the opening wicket, to give Freiston a perfect start to their run chase.

Matthews was run out for 19, his best ever batting performance for Freiston. Stapleton was joined by Danny Lumley, and he batted with his usual aggression to make light work of the remaining runs.

Lumley struck seven fours and two maximums as he made an unbeaten 46 as Freiston reached their victory target with well over twenty overs remaining. Stapleton was unbeaten on 19, as Freiston picked up maximum points.