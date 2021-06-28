Cook hits half century on debut but Lincs CCC won't progress in National Counties Knock-out Trophy

Jordan Cook impressed on his debut. Photo: John Van-der-Vord

Lincolnshire’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the National Counties Knock-out Trophy were ended when they lost their final group match by the narrow margin of seven runs against Cambridgeshire at Grantham.

Lincolnshire gave debuts to Jaden Fell and Jordan Cook.

Cambridgeshire won the toss and elected to bat after a slightly delayed start due to early morning rain.

Lincolnshire struck quickly, with Curtis Free taking a wicket in the second over.

Jack Potticary and Waqas Hussain staged a recovery reaching 97 before the second wicket fell.

A third wicket fell with the total on 114 and a fourth on 159 when opener Potticary was brilliantly run out by Joe Kendall for 89 off 86 balls.

Curtis Free with two wickets in two balls reduced the visitors to 180 for 6.

Captain Callum Guest took the total to 234 before Mark Footitt dismissed him for 46.

Cambridgeshire lost their last four wickets for the addition of only five runs, totalling 239 in 47.5 overs.

Mark Footitt with 3 for 34 and Curtis Free with 3 for 49 were Lincolnshire’s most successful bowlers.

Lincolnshire’s reply never really got going and at 117 for 6 their prospects of victory were slender.

At this point, debutant Cook joined Sam Johnson in a fine seventh wicket stand of 80 to put the hosts in contention for victory.

Together they increased the scoring rate with forceful batting and good running between the wickets.

Sam Johnson eventually fell for 57 (two fours and two sixes) and shortly after Jordan Cook was also dismissed for 57 (two fours and three sixes).

Despite brave efforts by the Lincolnshire tail-enders, they were finally dismissed for 232 with eight balls remaining.