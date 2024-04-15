Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clubs across the county will be crossing their fingers that the sun makes an appearance and the first competitive games of the summer can go ahead.

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club have also been preparing for what promises to be an exciting season of National Counties cricket (formerly known as Minor County Cricket).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the winter, Cleethorpes all-rounder Jordan Cook, Grantham opening batsman Qundeel Haider, Cleethorpes batsman/wicket keeper Tom Keast, and all-rounder Ben Wright have all been honing their skills in Australia.

Lincolnshire CCC’s Ben Wright and Jordan Cook.

Many of the players who played in 2023 will again form the basis of the squads for the coming season.

Matt Carter returns to play in white ball matches whilst last season’s leading wicket taker, Mark Footitt, will lead the bowling attack in Championship matches.

He will be assisted in this respect by Dan Blatherwick, the professional all-rounder with Hucknall CC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Keast will again captain the sides in all three formats of the game - T20, 50 over Trophy and three day championship.

A strong U18 squad has also been assembled to boost competition for first XI places.

The U18s will have fixtures against the MCC, St. Peter’s School, York and Stamford School.

Many of them have taken part in intensive winter training sessions under the guidance of head coach Eddie Burke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is looking to strengthen all squads with as many homegrown players as possible.

A total of six different grounds around the county will be used to stage first XI matches, including Lincoln Lindum where Lincolnshire will face Nottinghamshire first XI in a Showcase 50 over a side match on Sunday, 21st July.