Crunch contests await Boston CC

Jonny Cheer.

Boston CC will make the short trip to Sleaford on Saturday, looking to pick up back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

With two games to go until the halfway stage of the season, Boston sit eighth in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

Contests against sixth-placed Sleaford and Louth, currently ninth, will decide where the Mayflower men sit in the standings going into the second half of the campaign.

Two wins and Boston could be looking at fifth, two defeats and Boston could be in 10th .

“The top three will pull away,” said captain Jonny Cheer, believing the title race will be between Bourne, Grantham and Lindum.

“After that, the other seven teams are probably not too dissimilar and the difference will be the better players in each side and how many match-winning performances they can put in over the season.”

Boston picked up their second win of the campaign when they entertained Market Deeping on Saturday. Scott Elleray top scored with 45 runs while Tim Bell and patrick Turnewr took three wickets each.

Also on Saturday, Boston Seconds entertain Market Deeping Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

In the same division, Freiston, Leake and Leverton travel to Grantham Seconds.