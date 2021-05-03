Defeat for below-par Freiston LL teams

Richard Paul.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC weren’t at their best as they lost heavily to Skegness in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston were outplayed in all departments as they succumbed to a 134 run defeat.

Freiston won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Despite starting well they were unable to pick up any early wickets.

Opening batsmen Reece Brant and Warren Nel saw off the opening spells of Taimur Mian and Ollie Booth.

However, both openers were dismissed by a couple of pieces of individual brilliance.

Ryan Overton produced a super delivery to account for Nel (37) and a subline one handed catch from Gwion Joyce accounted for Brant (26).

Freiston weren’t able to build on those two scalps, as some loose bowling and fielding allowed Skegness to score quickly.

Jamie Epton and Carl Abbiss added 100 for the third wicket.

Epton scored quickly and made 71 off only 58 deliveries before he was clean bowled by Booth.

Abbiss made 25, Norman Brackley 28 and Ashley Redgard 20 not out as Skegness finished their innings strongly, posting 243 off their 45 overs.

Freiston started well with the bat, openers Zeeshan Saeed and Richard Paul took the score onto 55 before Paul edged behind to become Andrew Sylvester’s first victim.

Freiston were unable to deal with the accuracy and movement from Sylvester. He had Ilyas caught behind for 6, and Saeed was caught by Brant off the bowling of Harrison for 45.

Once Saeed was out, Freiston subsided to defect. Harrison picked up three wickets, but the real damage was done by Sylvester who claimed six wickets.

Freiston were all out for only 109 and will hope for a better performance next weekend when they host Grantham Seconds.

On Sunday, Sleaford Thirds secured a 101 victory over Freiston, Leake and Leverton in the SLBL Division Two.