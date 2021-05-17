Defeat for Boston CC, a fantastic fightback from Freiston LL and Revesby travel to Nettleham for just one ball to be bowled

Abdul Moeed.

Boston CC Firsts were beaten by 54 runs at Lincs ECB Premier rivals Scunthorpe Town on Saturday.

Paul Deans took four wickets and martin Hodgson three, but the hosts made 156 before being dismissed.

Boston were all out for 102 with Tom Poole (33), Jonny Cheer (18) and Jo Gilbert (18) top scoring.

The Seconds and Thirds saw contests at home to Spalding and Ancaster rained off.

In the SLBL Premier Division, Freiston LL Freiston secured victory against Bourne in a thrilling match, which was full of twists and turns.

Freiston fought back superbly claiming eight wickets in the final 10 overs of the Bourne innings.

In a match reduced to 30 overs per side due to rain, Freiston were in trouble early on after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

Freiston were reduced to 26-4, with opening bowlers Patchett and Hilless picking up two wickets apiece for Bourne.

An attacking innings from Usman Ahmed and a more patient effort from Sunil Panjwani, restored the Freiston innings.

The pair added 67 for the fifth wicket, and continued to score at a good rate.

Ahmed made 47 before he was clean bowled, and Panjwani scored 20 before he was caught behind.

Danny Lumley continued the impetus for Freiston, striking the ball cleanly for an unbeaten 32, which took Freiston’s total to 156.

With the ball, Freiston started well. Ollie Booth and Ryan Overton were economical, and Overton got his reward when he had Tinkler caught in the covers.

After a patient beginning to his innings, Bourne captain Howard increased the tempo and began to score at a good rate, striking a number of boundaries through the leg side.

Bourne looked in control of the match with nine overs left and the score at 112-2.

Freiston fight back began with an excellent double wicket maiden from Abdul Moeed.

Moeed bowled Storey for 29, and had Patchett caught at long on by Richard Paul.

Just nine runs were scored off the next four overs, as Booth and Moeed bowled with great control.

Booth deservedly picked up two wickets in his penultimate over clean bowling both Coles and Hewitt.

With wicket falling around him Howard continued to keep Bourne in the match.

With 12 needed off the final two overs, Moeed produced an excellent penultimate over conceding just two runs, and claiming the wicket of Fawcett.

The final over began with Howard (79) being superbly caught in the deep by Tom Appleyard to end his excellent innings.

Usman Ahmed kept his nerve to clean bowl Hilless to complete an excellent comeback for Freiston.