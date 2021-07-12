Defeat for Boston CC Firsts at highflying Grantham, joy of six for Taylor in Revesby victory

Paul Deans.

Boston CC were beaten by four wickets at second-place Grantham in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Mahir Yousuf (41) and Scott Elleray (24) top scored as the Mayflower Men were dismissed for 119.

The hosts reached 121 for 6 in the 28th over, Paul Deans taking four wickets for the loss of 16 runs.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division Boston Seconds were beaten by eight wickets as they hosted Moulton Harrox.

Boston Thirds were awarded the points as Grantham Thirds conceded.

On Saturday Boston entertain Bracebridge Heath with the Seconds and Thirds away at Bourne Seconds and Ancaster respectively.

Revesby were beaten by 85 runs at Bracebridge Heath in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Sunday.

Robert Knight took three wickets but the hosts posted 241 for 6.

Revesby were all out for 156 with Gordon Lane (43) top scoring.

In Division Three, Revesby Seconds enjoyed a 10-wicket success against visitors Carholme.

Carholme were dismissed for 72, Isaac Taylor claiming six victims.