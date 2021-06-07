Defeat for Freiston LL despite improvements

Abdul Moeed.

Freiston LL slipped to their third defeat in a row, despite an improved performance.

They were beaten by 31 runs by visitors Spalding in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston began well with the ball after electing to bowl first.

Ryan Overton clean bowled O. Dring, and Taimur Mian dismissed both Manton and Atapattu to reduce Spalding to 29-3.

C. Dring and White (26) added 49 for the fourth wicket, but three wickets for Abdul Moeed including Dring for 47, put Freiston in a strong position.

Smith (45) and Lawrence (14) added 45 for the seventh wicket, but a fourth wicket for Moeed ended the partnership.

Freiston then wrapped up the Spalding innings quickly, with a further wicket apiece for Overton and Mian and a last wicket run out.

Spalding were all out for 175, leaving the game very much in the balance.

Freiston didn’t start well, and once again lost both openers inside the first seven overs.

Waseem Ilyas and Sunil Panjwani took the score to 50 before Ilyas was bowled by Atapattu, who also dismissed Tom Appleyard.

Panjwani and Moeed added 31 for the fifth wicket, but that key partnership was broken when Panjwani was stumped by Dring off the bowling of Atapattu for a well made 30.

Freiston then crumbled against Atapattu as the medium pacer claimed five wickets reducing Freiston to 95-8.

Mooed batted well with the tail bringing up his half century, but he was last man out for 53 as Freiston were all out for 144.

Freiston seconds were well beaten at Uffington despite a maiden half century from Bonakeli Njovana.

Freiston worked hard to post 133. The highlight was a superb innings from Njovana, but all of the batting line up battled hard.

JP Horton (12) and Justin George (15) both also made double figures, as Freiston batted for 38 overs.