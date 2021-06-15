Defeat for Skegness... but they remain top of the table

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Skegness CC lead Sleaford Seconds by one point at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division following Saturday's defeat at Bourne.

Warren Nel and Norman Brackley took two wickets apiece as Bourne Seconds reached 210 for 6 off their 45 overs.

In response, Skegness were back in the pavilion with just 53 on the board, only Brackley (28) reaching double figures.

Skegness return to action on Saturday at seventh-place Market Deeping Seconds.

In Division Two, Skegness Seconds were beaten by one wicket at Heckington.

Ethan Garner and Solomon Bailey hits 21 runs each as Skegness were out for 107, Heckington making it to a tense 111 for 9 in the 23rd over.

Bailey took four wickets and William Bowser three.

Alford CC Firsts were beaten by eight wickets at Bracebridge Heath Seconds on Saturday, leaving them three points above the bottom two in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.

Alford were out for 117 in the 31st over.

Jake McLoughglin top scored with 60 runs, which included five fours and three sixes.

However, Charlie Whitehill (13) was the only teammate able to reach double figures.

Fourth-placed Bracebridge reached 118 for 2 in the 17th over.

McLoughlin and Jonathan Thorndike dismissed the Heath openers but Andrew McDowall and Stuart Fraser-Cattanach both scored unbeaten 43s to secure the win.

Alford will now host Scunthorpe Town Seconds on Saturday.

Neil Calvert and Justin Ford both scored well as Alford Seconds beat visitors Brigg Town in the Third Division on Saturday.

Calvert's 95 and 78 from Ford guided the hosts to 268 for 6 before they declared in the 44th over.

Doug Robinson added an unbeaten 39 to the total.

However, Brigg were just 20 runs behind when they were dismissed after 44 overs.

Aaron Wilkinson and JJ Clarke both took three wickets.

Alford Seconds are away at East Halton this Saturday.

In the East Lindsey League on Sunday, Skegness and Alford both conceded their contest against Grimsby Town Development and Cleethorpes respectively.