Defeat for Sleaford CC, but Seconds, Heckington and Billingborough record wins

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Sleaford CC sit seventh in the Lincs ECB Premier following Saturday’s 73-run defeat to visitors Market Deeping, who leapfrogged them into fifth position.

James Hook’s 60 helped Deeping to 120 before they were dismissed, Cameron hall taking three wickets and Scott Tite, Sam Burrows and Joe Peck two apiece.

However, with the bat Sleaford were all out for 47, Kieran Harbron (10) the only batsman to reach double figures.

Sleaford Seconds earned a 104-run victory at Moulton Harrox in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Sleaford reached 188 for 9, dismissing their hosts for 84.

In Division One Heckington won by 84 runs at Ancaster while, in Division Two, Billingborough Seconds beat Spalding Thirds by 73 runs.

The hosts posted 162 before dismissing Spalding for 69.

Sleaford Sunday Firsts beat visitors Bracebridge Heath by seven wickets in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

Andy Hibberd took five wickets for the loss of 10 runs as Bracebridge were all out for 75.

Sleaford made 76 for 3, Thomas Willoughby leading the way with 31 not out.

Division One saw Billingborough beat Aisthorpe by 52 runs, scoring 103 and dismissing the visitors for 51.

In Division Two Sleaford Sunday Seconds were beaten by eight wickets at Caythorpe.

In Division Three, Luke Townsend took six wickets while Robert Arnold (32) and Geoff Hawkins (26) helped Heckington beat Nettleham Academy by one wicket.

On Saturday Sleaford Firsts travel to Louth, the Seconds entertain Long Sutton and Thirds are home to Skegness Seconds. Billingborough Firsts are at Moulton Harrox and the Seconds are at Caistor and Ailsworth.

Heckington Firsts host Baston and the Seconds are at Long Sutton.

On Sunday, Sleaford Firsts are away at Revesby, the Seconds are home to Old Lincolnians and the Women’s side face Keyworth and Clumber Park at Cuckney.