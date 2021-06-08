Defeats for Woodhall, Horncastle and Revesby

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Woodhall Spa were beaten by 133 runs at Lincs ECB Premier rivals Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

The home team were dismissed for 233, Karan Parmar taking four wickets and Alfie Lindsey three.

Parmar (25) and Matthew Sargeant (20) top scored as the Spa men were out for 100.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Woodhall Seconds lost by six wickets as they hosted Boston Seconds.

Sleaford Sunday Firsts won at Revesby in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Sunday, the hosts dismissed for 132 with 60 of those runs coming from Mark Twells.

The away side made 133 for 2.

Division One saw Woodhall’s Sunday Seconds win by 52 runs at Scothern.

Gareth Grant (82), Jed Humphries (29), Miles Galbraith (23) and Tom Caswell (22) helped Woodhall to 203.

The hosts were dismissed for 151, Tom Cushen taking four wickets and Chris Lee three.

Also in Division One, Horncastle were beaten by 123 runs at Aisthorpe.

Nathan Whiting and Richard Hickling took three wickets each as the home side made 171 for 9, Horncastle dismissed for 48 with Ewan Hannam, scoring 12.

In Division Three, Rasen Sunday Firsts beat visitors Revesby by six wickets.

Christian James (25) and Richard Tonge (21) top scored as Revesby were dismissed for 93.

Aaron Navin (35), Daniel Clark (24) and Liam Entwhiostle (19) scored the bulk of the runs as the home side reached 94 for 4.