Defeats for Woodhall Spa and Horncastle, Revesby involved in friendly action

Woodhall Spa CC are still looking for their first win of the Lincs ECB Premier campaign following Saturday’s nine-wicket defeat to visitors Grantham.

Karan Parmar (45), Jack Hughes (39) and Oliver Caswell (20) helped the Spa men to 148 for 8, a total Grantham passed for the loss of just one wicket, Sam Cooke running Ross Carnelly out.

Spa Seconds were beaten by 71 runs at Market Deeping Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Deeping posted 217 for 3, the Woodhall side dismissed for 146.

In the Lincolnshire County League Horncastle were beaten by Scunthorpe Town Thirds.

The hosts were dismissed for 104, Wiliam Broughton taking four wickets and David Grest three.

However, Horncastle were back in the pavilion for 37, Rob Bee scoring 18 of those runs.

Dewi Bourke took four wickets and Alex Hodson scored 34 runs as Spa’s Sunday Seconds lost by 103 runs at Nettleham in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

Revesby met Freiston LL in two friendlies this week.

On Thursday they won by 21 runs, but were beaten by three wickets when they met again on Sunday.

On Saturday Woodhall Firsts travel to Bracebridge Heath and the Seconds host Boston Seconds.

On Sunday Woodhall Seconds are at Scothern and Horncastle travel to Aisthorpe.