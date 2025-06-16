Disappointing T20 weekend for Lincolnshire’s Men and Women

Lincolnshire Men’s and Women’s teams suffered disappointing back-to-back defeats in T20 action at the weekend.

Sunday saw a return to action for Lincolnshire Women in the Vitality Blast Division Two North, away in two back-to-back T20 games against Cumbria at the picturesque Sedgwick Cricket Club.

In the opening game, the home county batted first and would have been relatively pleased at the halfway stage to have reached 132 for the loss of four wickets.

For Lincolnshire, the reliable Lauren Tuffey was again the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 11 runs from her four overs, claiming one wicket.

Alicia Shaw and Abi Hannan in action for Lincolnshire's Women last weekend.

In pursuit, Lincolnshire found if difficult to keep up with the required rate and despite keeping wickets in hand, the Cumbrian bowlers managed to maintain a vice like grip on the scoring rate. Hannah Hughes top-scored with 34. but Lincolnshire failed to build a telling partnership, eventually finishing well short on 91-5.

Game two was hit by a thunderstorm, meaning that only a seven over contest was possible. Lincolnshire, batting first, set about the task with urgency.

Again it was Hughes who made the telling contribution from Lincolnshire’s perspective, matching her first game contribution with another 34, this time from 22 balls.

Wickets fell in the pursuit of quick runs and after seven overs Lincolnshire posted 53-2.

In reply, Cumbria set out knowing that quick runs were required and unfortunately Lincolnshire were unable to rein in their opening batters, who managed to find the boundary at regular intervals. Cumbria eventually got home with 10 balls to spare to cap off a disappointing day for Lincolnshire.

Over at Bourne CC, Lincolnshire Men welcomed Suffolk for the third round of the NCCA T20 competition.

In the first game, Lincolnshire won the toss and elected to bat first.

Despite losing early wickets, Lincolnshire were able to rally on a challenging pitch to post what felt like a par score of 128 for the loss of four wickets, captain Tom Keast top-scoring with 66 from 46 balls.

In reply, Lincolnshire looked to be in a strong position approaching the final few overs, with the bowling unit restricting the Suffolk batters.

However, this was to prove a false sense of security for the home side as the visitors struck late boundaries to overpower the Lincolnshire attack and propel Suffolk to victory for the loss of three wickets in the 19th over.

In game two, again Lincolnshire chose to bat first and struggled to find a partnership of note in a total of 116 for the loss of seven wickets.

The home side lost regular wickets and struggled to get to grips with the Suffolk bowlers, Jordan Cook, promoted to opener, top-scoring with 34 form 32 balls.

In reply, Suffolk never really looked in danger and eased past the Lincolnshire score in the 15th over for the loss of two wickets.

Overall, it was undoubtedly a disappointing day for Lincolnshire and both sides will be looking for improvement heading into the next round of matches in this T20 format.

For the women, the next opportunity comes on the 29th June as Lincolnshire travel to Shifnal CC to play Shropshire.

For the men, they are next in action away against Cambridgeshire at Exning Park, again on the 29th June.