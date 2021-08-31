Double delight for Caistor CC, Market Rasen win one and lose one

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Caistor CC claimed two victories over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Will Carter hit an unbeaten 61 in Monday’s nine-wicket success against visitors Appleby Frodingham Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

Paul Jackson (3-13) and Carter (3-19) did damage with the ball as the visitors were dismissed for 103, Kieran Brooker (21 no) adding to the tally as Caistor reached 106 for 1.

An eight wicket success was earned at Cleethorpes Seconds on Saturday.

Brooker (3-20) led the way as the home team ended their innings on 147 for 9, then top scoring with 59 not out as Caistor posted 151 for 2.

Carter added 55 runs.

Market Rasen were beaten by eight wickets at Holton Le Clay on Monday.

Chris Higgins (26) offered some resistance as Rasen were dismissed for 60.

The hosts reached 64 for two in the 19th over.

David Papworth (38) and Will Bradford (30) guided Rasen to a 56-run victory over Appleby Frodingham Seconds on Saturday.