Dramatic tie for Freiston LL and Woodhall Spa

Freiston LL’s match at home to Woodhall Spa Seconds ended in a dramatic tie.

The match swung one way and then the other, but in the end a tie was a fair result.

Sunil Panjwani top scored for Freiston with 47 for Freiston.

He shared a 39 run partnership with Abdul Moeed (26) for the third wicket.

Freiston suffered a couple of run outs, which harmed their progress in the middle overs, but an aggressive 33 from Ashok Kumar put Freiston back on the right track. Kumar struck 6 boundaries before he became the first of Haslam’s three wickets.

Taimur Mian (17) and Ollie Booth (12) took Freiston past 175, but they were bowled out in the forty second over for 188.

Woodhall got off to a good start in the chase. Sargeant and Cherry put on 52 for the first wicket.

Sargeant was caught by Panjwani off the bowling of Mian for 28.

Rizwan Qadir produced an excellent spell for Freiston which began with him trapping Galbraith LBW.

Wells made 27 for Freiston as he and Cherry put Woodhall in a strong position at 102-2. It was Qadir who had Wells caught behind, before Abdul Moeed removed Cherry for 35. Another wicket for Qadir saw Freiston on top with the score at 125-5.

Richardson struck 15 for Woodhall, but the partnership between Behan and White looked to be taking Woodhall to victory. The return of Taimur Mian saw White caught by Richard Paul for 17, and Mian then clean bowled Haslam.

Freiston were in a good position with Woodhall needing 19 off the final three overs, but some lusty blows from Carr and some good running saw Woodhall needing only five off the last over.

Ollie Booth bowled the last over for Freiston, and Woodhall took two singles off the first two balls. Booth then produced three consecutive dot balls. Then Woodhall tried to scramble a single off a wide but saw Carr run out for 15.

The final ball was played down the third man and Joe Evans delivered a quick return that saw Zeeshan Saeed remove the bails before Woodhall could scramble back for the second, ending the match with the scores tied.

Both teams picked up 14 points from the match, on a weekend that saw most other matches abandoned.