Louth saw off struggling Lindum by three wickets to maintain second place in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division at the weekend.

The victory came largely from an impressive 167-run partnership between Jason Collinson (88) and Rich Bell (65), who were jointly awarded man of the match.

Winning the toss, Louth chose to field on a gloomy Saturday.

Louth opened the bowling with overseas Lourens and Rich Bell. Lourens particularly bowling well taking two early wickets leaving the visitors 26-2 and Louth looking to move through the Lindum batting quickly with inclement weather around.

Jason Collinson - part of the match-winning partnership on Saturday.

But with difficult bowling conditions - and credit to Lindum - this did not happen with only one more wicket falling (59-2) to Harry Brindle before Lindum reached 100 and looked well set.

With Louth on 122 Lourens re-entered the attack and changed the game for Louth, removing the Lindum opener well set on 45 and taking another wicket very next ball.

He finished with another important four wicket haul (4-36).

Brindle (2-22), Matt Key (2-24) and Collinson (2-35) looked to finish off Lourens' great work, all three eventually finishing the job but not without the Lindum low order putting on 53 between them.

They ended up on 175 all out in 45.2 overs – a competitive score in difficult conditions.

In reply, Scott and Cartledge opened the batting.

Lindum's attack, particularly Dewhurst, bowled with control and movement to trouble Louth top of order and very much had Lindum on top with Louth on 5-3, Dewhurst taking all three wickets without conceding a run.

Jason Collinson joined Rich Bell to consolidate the innings and try get Louth some momentum and a chance of winning the game.

Patience got them both through the impressive opening spells, Dewhurst finishing 10-4-10-3.

Against good bowling and a slow outfield both batters continued to slowly build their innings with minimal boundaries available.

Both managed to get to drinks after 25 overs with the score on 80-3 and a chance to reach 175 in the next 25 overs, knowing one wicket changes the game once again.

The 100 partnership passed when they took the score to 105, and both batters brought up their 50s soon after with few chances given,

The pair showed their class by bringing up the 150 partnership and putting Louth back in an excellent position to win the match.

The partnership was ended when Bell fell for 65 with Louth on 172 with eight overs left.

However, this initiated a crazy end to the game.

With Collinson (88) dismissed and then another two Louth batsmen following, Sam Sillett hit the winning runs, finishing on 178-7.

It was still a very impressive run chase for Louth and 20 points to consolidate their second place in the league.

Louth continue their Lincolnshire Premier League campaign at home to Cleethorpes on Saturday.