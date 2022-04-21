England stars on board for Louth CC's 200th birthday bash

Monty Panesar. Photo: Getty Images

A team of former England stars will help Louth Cricket Club celebrate their 200th anniversary this year.

Monty Panesar, Devon Malcolm, Owais Shah, Ryan Sidebottom and Mark Ramprakash will be joined by a handful of pals as a week-long cricket festival will be held at London Road in July.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a special year for us, our 200th anniversary,” explained chairman Adam Grist.

“We’re just about the oldest cricket club in Lincolnshire, with records going back to 1822, so this year’s extra special.

“At the end of July we’ve got a week-long cricket festival to celebrate the 200th anniversary. The first week of the school holidays.

“We’ll have something on every day at the ground. Two junior cricket festivals, two county fixtures and on the Friday we’re playing against an England representative XI.

“Some fairly well known players are helping us mark the anniversary, so it’s going to be an action packed summer.”

While this summer’s festival is something to look forward to, Louth’s First XI get their Lincs ECB Premier campaign underway this weekend as defending champions Bourne visit.

The club have made a couple of new signings, but Mr Grist is just as encouraged about the young talent which could break into the sides.

“The good news story is we’ve got so many talented youngsters coming through,” he added.

“They’re now starting to trickle into the Third, Second and First team.

“We’ve always tried to grow our own. We want to ensure cricket’s around for the next generation.

“We’ve always tried to do that.”

Saturday also sees Louth Seconds travel to Broughton and the Thirds entertain Horncastle.

A day later the women’s side face Bourne and Hartsholme at Abbey Lawn.

Louth Firsts secured an 89-run friendly win over visitors Skegness on Saturday while the Seconds lost by six wickets at Bracebridge Heath Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.