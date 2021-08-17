Entwhistle takes six wickets and Rutherford scores well... but Rasen are beaten

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Third place Market Rasen were beaten by 51 runs at Grimsby Town in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

Liam Entwhistle was in good form with the ball, taking six wickets as the hosts were all out for 173.

But in response Rasen were gone for 122, Matthew Rutherford's unbeaten 73 the highlight.

Caistor were beaten by 192 runs at league leaders Nettleham.

Tom Boryszczuk's 130 helped the hosts to 306 for 3, with the Caistor dismissed with 114 runs on the board.

Jim Parker top scored for Caistor with 34.

In Division Two, Barton Town left Rasen Seconds with a 10-wicket success.

Dale Chambers scored 22 runs as the hosts were dismissed for 55, Barton reaching 60 without loss.

Liam Wood and Peter Briggs impressed with the bat as Caistor Seconds beat Horncastle in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division.

Wood hit an unbeaten 88 and Briggs added 72 to the total as the home side ended their innings on 221 for 3.

Thomas Hackett, David Grest and Kelvyn Drewery each took a wicket.

Drewery (29) top scored as Horncastle were all out for 71.

Andrew Smith took five wickets for the loss of 14 runs.

Liam Entwhistle (85) and Daniel Clark (69) scored well as Rasen's Sunday side beat Carholme by 116 runs in the Lincoln and District League Division Three.