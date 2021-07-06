Epton hits century but Skegness CC are beaten

Cricket news. Photos: Getty Images

Jamie Epton hit a century but Skegness CC slipped to fifth in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division following a two-wicket defeat at Spalding.

Epton scored 105 off 125 balls, including 12 fours.

Support came from Reece Brant (15), Carl Wall (14) and Warren Nel (10) as the seasiders ended their innings on 183 for 7.

However, Spalding - second in the standings - made it to 184 for 8 with five balls remaining.

Andrew Sylvester and Carl Abbiss both took three Spalding wickets.

Skegness Seconds’ contest against Belton Paark Seconds was postponed due to Covid.

Alford and District CC sit seventh in the Lincolnshire County League First Division table following Saturday’s 90-run defeat to visitors Owmby.

Owmby posted 215 for 6 before dismissing their hosts for 125.

Lucas Kelly top scored for Alford with 47, supported by Jack Wightwick (15) and Joshua Hallam, Edward Nicholls and Graham Codd, who each scored 13.

In the Third Division, Alford Seconds were beaten by two wickets at Nettleham Seconds.

Neil Calvert (74) and Juston Ford (62) scored well as Alford reached 206 before being dismissed.

However, Nettleham responded with 207 for 8, Ford taking three wickets and Aaron Wilkinson and JJ Clark adding two each.

In the East Lindsey League, Alford were beaten by 118 runs when they hosted South Bank.

The visitors made 221 for 3 before Alford were all out for 103, Sam Angus (38) and Alex Brader (27) top scoring.