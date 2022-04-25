Evans' unbeaten 121 leads Boston CC to victory, Sleaford too strong for Freiston LL

Cricket news.

The hosts had posted a competitive 184 for 6 in this South Lincs and Border League Premier Division fixture.

But Evans, with support from Luke Gilding (31 no) helped the away side reach 185 for 2 in the 41st over.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Elleray had earlier taken three Grantham wickets.

In the SLBL Division One, Boston Seconds defeated visitors Grantham Thirds by eight wickets.

Wills Barker claimed three wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 113.

Ben Troops' 64 not out, backed up by John Morris (16 no) ensured the Mayflower men made it to 114 for 2.

A hat-trick from Abdul Moeed wasn’t enough for Freiston LL as a poor batting display saw them slip to defeat at Sleaford Seconds in the SLBP Premier.

Freiston did a decent job in restricting Sleaford to 190 off their 45 overs as Ollie Booth removed both Sleaford openers inside the first 10 overs.

Puri looking in fine form until his was stumped by Zeeshan Saeed off the bowling of Abdul Moeed for 37.

Moeed’s next ball saw Glendinning caught at cover by Tommy Atkinson before he completed his hat-trick with a simple return catch.

A patient innings from Sanders, and a more aggressive innings from Hall took the hosts past 150, Hall caught behind to give Ollie Booth his third wicket of the day.

The home side closed on 190-6.

A poor batting display saw Freiston lose six wickets inside the first 12 overs.

Saeed (22), Waseem Ilyas (14) and Sunil Panjwani (14) all showed positive intent before being caught behind the wicket.

Freiston were 62-6, with both Sleaford opening bowlers having claimed three wickets.

Usman Ahmed (30) and Ashok Kumar (20) took Freiston to 97 and that was followed by a determined 20 from Taimur Mian before the side fell 44 runs short of their opponents.