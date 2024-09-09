Lincolnshire County Cricket Club are reflecting on a fine summer of progression for their pathway sides.

All of the county age group teams registered at least one victory this season.

The U13 girls pulled off two victories on the same day against both Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire in a T20 triple header, the U15 girls beat Nottinghamshire in a T20 and had an agonising one run loss to Leicestershire attempting to chase down 217 in a 40 over game.

The U18s found freedom in their T20 competition by topping their group and narrowly missing out on reaching the national quarter-finals.

Lincolnshire youngsters impress over a fine summer.

The U14 boys pulled off the coolest of run chases against Durham, seeing off their 245-7 with one over to spare.

The U16 boys found success, beating a strong Yorkshire East & Central team in a 50 over fixture, but also torment against Lancashire as they fell one run short by being bowled out chasing 248.

Women and Girls Pathway lead, Lincolnshire Cricket Ltd, Martyn Hill said: “These performances, along with many others, show that our pathway is moving in the right direction, the environments being created by our staff are allowing these young cricketers to shine and showcase their skills.

“Our winter programme is set to get underway at the end of October with our new squads currently being selected through our observation process.

“We are excited to see how this next generation of pathway players progresses into next season.

Individually, the county's boys pathway saw five centuries and 22 half centuries, Freddie Gosnell taking the prize for highest score of the season with a blistering 248 in a two-day game for the U18 boys against Cricket East.

On the bowling front no one managed to scalp a 5-fer, but there were eight 4-fers and 17 3-fers, with young Ben Hollamby topping the individual performances as he ripped through Huntingdonshire U13 boys with 4-9.

The girls pathway saw a total of 10 half centuries, three 4-fers and sixteen 3-fers, which given the shorter formats of cricket played by them is an impressive amount of individual performances.

Abigail Hannan was a key player, top-scoring with 497 runs and leading the wickets column with 18 dismissals over the year, with Holly Vaughan hot on her heels with three half centuries and 15 wickets to her name.

An honourable mention goes to Emelia Sergeant from the U13s who took the pathway's only hat-trick this season against Cricket East.