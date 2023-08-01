Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

First defeat of the season as Louth lose at Hartholme

Louth CC's first team suffered their first loss of their league campaign as they went down by four wickets at Hartholme.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 1st Aug 2023, 18:13 BST

Winning the toss and batting first, Scott and Cartledge started well against some disciplined Hartsholme bowling, but the latter fell for 21.

Scott continued his innings, making 55 before falling to a caught and bowled.

Overseas O'Donohue kept his fine form going, passing 50 and making 65, Louth looking to surpass 200 but failing in this by only managing 198-7.

Most Popular
Louth lose unbeaten league recordLouth lose unbeaten league record
Louth lose unbeaten league record

Hartsholme's reply started slow as Collinson removed opener Hale for three.

Off spinner Tye bowled with control and consistency ending with figures of 10-4-13-1, allowing Louth to control the game and get on top.

However, Bosworth and Graves batted patiently, facing 200 balls, only hitting six boundaries but setting up a final chase for Hartsholme.

Coupled with a less disciplined bowling attack from Louth, which conceded 23 wides, ultimately this was a factor in their downfall as Hartsholme captain Thorpe hit a six to win the game in the 49th over.

Louth look to get back on track vs Scunthorpe at home (London Road Pavilion) next Saturday.

Related topics:Louth