Woodhall Spa CC’s Alex King claimed a maiden five wicket haul in Lincolnshire CCC's National One Day Trophy round two defeat at Herefordshire last weekend.

Lincolnshire won the toss and chose to bat first on what turned out to be a challenging wicket.

Several batters managed to make starts but ultimately none were able to make a substantial contribution.

Scores of 30 from Ben Wright, Jack Timby, Drew Sylvester and Jordan Cook all threatened to develop but ultimately all fell victims to a miserly Herefordshire attack who proved difficult to get away all day.

Alex King (no cap) celebrates a five wicket haul for Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire’s innings closed on 196 which, despite the challenging conditions, felt a little under par.

In response the Herefordshire batters found life similarly tough.

Veteran seamer Mark Footitt was economical, and he found support in the shape of King, who produced the performance of the day claiming his first five wicket haul for the county with 5-41 from his 10 overs.

Despite King's efforts Lincolnshire couldn’t get over the line and Herefordshire eventually got home with two wickets to spare.

Lincolnshire will be looking for an improved performance on Sunday as they welcome Oxfordshire to Bracebridge Heath.

This game is also Lincolnshire’s Past Players' Day and the current crop of county players will be looking to put a show in front of some of the counties finest former players.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the game, entry is free, play is due to get underway at 11am at Bracebridge Heath CC’s Cross O’Cliff Hill ground.

In the Lincolnshire County Cricket League, Barton Town continue to lead the way in the Premier Division following their nine wicket win at Heslam Park against Scunthorpe Town II who they bowled out for 139, Angus Evans top scoring with 52 and Bradley Hodson taking 3-21 before team mates Joe Hewitt and Lewis Barnes scored 58 and 55 not out to guide the Humbersiders home.

Second placed Louth picked up a superb eight wicket win against Cleethorpes seconds, who set a tough target of 218 all out with 95 from Ed Carlton and 51 for George Carlton before opener Laurence Scott hit 102 not out and Jason Collinson 42 not out won it for Louth.

Another centurion was Will Carter who scored 111 not out for Market Rasen as they beat former club Caistor Town.

Haxey are up to fourth as they beat bottom club Holton Le Clay.

A 73 from Will Bailey was the cornerstone of Scothern’s 206 against Hartsholme, for whom Steven Wilkinson took 4-66 and Yvonne Graves 3-29 only for their side to be dismissed for 104, Harry Pickett taking 5-24 and Alex Stapleton 3-12.

There is no stopping Lindum seconds at the top of Division One, who claimed a sixth straight victory when beating Broughton by 34 runs, hitting 232-8.

That was thanks in the main to 51 from keeper Charlie Jubbs, then bowling the hosts out for 198, despite 63 from Richard Green and 59 from Shaun Clark, Jordan Peters taking 4-25 and Dan Taylor 3-31.

Messingham are up to second after beating Cherry Willingham by 115 runs, scoring 218-8 with 52 from Tom Sowerby then skittling them for 103.

Dan McCardell hit a matchwinning 87 for third placed Nettleham II in their victory over Louth II, who were bowled out for 148 with Jack Ashcroft-Day taking 4-16, then McCardell and 36 not out from Jack Thornton saw Nettleham reach 152-2.

But things are getting no better for lowly Outcasts who have still yet to win following a seven wicket defeat by Normanby Park at Hirst Priory, Matty Teal top scoring on 38 in their all out total of 125.

Mason McDaid proved too hot to handle when picking up an impressive 5-21 after which 67 from Luke Cowling and 42 not out from Simon Wild saw Normanby home.