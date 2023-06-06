Lincolnshire are next in action in the One Day Trophy as they travel to Herefordshire on Sunday, will be looking to get back to winning ways having lost the first of the group stage games in this competition.

Lincolnshire will be glad to welcome back paceman Mark Footitt to the fold.

Last weekend was a rest weekend for Lincolnshire, and with no game for the senior county women’s team, it meant a free weekend for senior county cricket in the county.

Across club cricket, the Lincolnshire Premier League saw some fantastic games take place.

Lincolnshire showcase game coming up next month.

Runs flowed in a number of high scoring affairs, played out in glorious sunshine.

The stand-out individual performance of the round took place at Market Deeping who joined Lindum at the top of the table courtesy of a special innings by Hayatullah Niazi.

Chasing 266, Market Deeping looked in early trouble as they lost their top three cheaply.

That brought together Niazi and David Sergant who set about a fourth wicket partnership that would remain unbeaten as Market Deeping chased down the total in just 33.1 overs, Niazi finishing unbeaten on 160 from just 103 balls in an innings that included 12 sixes and 14 fours.

Elsewhere, Lindum maintained their strong start to the season as they overpowered Scunthorpe Town, chasing down 185 with two overs to spare.

Grimsby gained another valuable win in their return season to the Premier League as they successfully defended 185. Star bowler for the east coast side was Andrew White, who claimed 5-27 from his 10 overs.

Spalding got the better of Nettleham in a high-scoring match, Spalding bowling out Nettleham for 252 to win by 24 runs, despite a fine century from Nettleham opener Darius Govender (120) and Mitch Freeman, Ollie Dring and Chris Dring all registering half centuries for Spalding.

Bourne maintained their position in the top three with victory against Woodhall Spa, who fell 62 runs short of Bourne’s 288.

For Bourne, half centuries from Evison, Berry and Cheer were key and, despite 60 from Woodhall’s Jaywardene, the visitors fell well short.

Details are now confirmed for Lincolnshire’s showcase game against Derbyshire CCC, due to take place at Lindum CC on Sunday, 30th July.

On the day there will be a Girls' Cricket Festival taking place, plus ice creams, BBQ, and a licenced bar available for a great day out for all the family.

Lincolnshire has a proud history of playing Derbyshire and the showcase game presents a unique opportunity to watch professional cricket here in Lincolnshire. This will be a ticketed event and you can save money by buying tickets in advance by going to https://derbyshireccc.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/lincolnshire_vs_derbyshire__showcase_game