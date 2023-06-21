Footitt stars with seven wickets as Lincolnshire crush Oxfordshire in Trophy

Lincolnshire stormed to a 201-run victory over Oxfordshire in the third round of the NCCA One Day Trophy with spectators treated to one of the finest individual bowling performances from a Lincolnshire player in many a year.

Mark Footitt celebrates a seven wicket haul for Lincolnshire.

Mark Footitt finished with the exceptional figures of 7-14 from 10 overs at a sun-drenched Bracebridge Heath CC.

Lincolnshire would have been delighted to win the toss and bat first in what looked to be favourable conditions.

Openers, Jaden Fell and Ben Wright both started brightly, taking advantage of the short boundaries and lightning fast outfield as they got the home side off to a solid start.

Both Fell and Wright passed their half centuries and led Lincolnshire into a strong position.

At 180 for the loss of no wickets, some in the crowd were starting to suggest a score in excess of 350 may be needed on a wicket offering pace, even bounce and good carry.

Both batters edged closer to what would have been well deserved centuries before Wright fell for 85.

Fell was soon to follow for 91, and from that point the Oxfordshire spinners managed to wrestle back some control and scoring became more difficult.

As Lincolnshire looked to maintain an excellent run rate, wickets fell at regular intervals and the home side would have been a little disappointed to not fully capitalise on such a strong start to post a total of 302 from the 50 overs.

As things materialised the home side need not have worried as the Lincolnshire attack, led by veteran fast bowler Footitt, tore into the visitors' top order.

Bowling with pace and bounce Footitt looked every inch the ex-professional as Oxfordshire found themselves reeling at 34-6, Footitt claiming all six of the first wickets to fall.

Oxfordshire never recovered from this early onslaught and the visitors lost their last wicket in just the 25th over, all out for 101, Footitt finishing with 7-14 and Joe Pocklington, making his debut for the county, accounted for the other three wickets.