Fourth straight defeat sees Freiston LL drop into bottom two

Freiston LL slipped into the bottom two of the South Lincs & Border Premier Division with their fourth straight defeat.

Freiston’s total of 150 was well below par, and allowed Grantham to stroll to victory.

After winning the toss and batting first, Freiston started well.

Zeeshan Saeed batted with his usual attacking prowess and along with skipper Richard Paul put on 45 for the first wicket.

It was Saeed who was dismissed as he edged behind for 27.

Waseem Ilyas and Paul then continued the good work taking the score onto 86 before Ilyas was trapped LBW for 22.

Abdul Moeed then joined Paul at the crease and Freiston looked well positioned at 100-2 in the twenty-third over. However, Freiston then lost their final 8 wickets for only 50 runs, in excellent batting conditions.

Paul was bowled by Barry for 30, and Usman Ahmed was trapped LBW off the next ball.

Sunil Panjwani was excellently caught for 5 to give Stevenson his second wicket. Danny Lumley clubbed 15 before he was undone by a slower delivery to give the impressive Barry his third wicket.

Freiston’s lower order where unable to build partnerships with Moeed, as Stevenson claimed a five wicket haul with his tidy off-spin. Abdul Moeed was left unbeaten on 30, as Freiston were bowled out in only thirty-eight overs.

Defending a low total, Freiston knew they needed early wickets. Taimur Mian gave the Grantham openers a serious test, with his accuracy, but he was unable to make a breakthrough.

When Freiston turned to spin both Ashok Kumar and Abdul Moeed bowled well, but Grantham openers Mudie and Fell stood firm.

Both Mudie and Fell brought up their fifties as Freiston were unable to exert any pressure on them. The pair remained unbeaten as they reached their victory target in the thirty-fourth over.