Freiston LL Firsts comfortably beaten, but fine batting display sees Seconds victorious

A disappointing batting display from Freiston, Leake and Leverton saw them slide to defeat at home to Sleaford Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier on Saturday.

The home side were bowled out of just 83, a target the visitors reached within 20 overs.

Freiston soon slipped to 18-3 as they struggled to find an answer to the accurate bowling of Drew Harbron and Rhys Collings.

Usman Ahmed top scored for Freiston with 14 but he attempted one shot to many against left arm spinner Thomas Willoughby.

Wickets continued to tumble for Freiston, but Danny Lumley (10) and Ashok Kumar (12) both made double figures.

The return of opening bowler Harbron saw him claim his fifth wicket as Freiston were all out for only 83 after 35 overs.

Freiston did start well with the ball.

Opening bowlers Taimur Mian and Ryan Overton were accurate and it was Mian who deservedly bowled Harbron for 2.

Sleaford number three Willoughby was in no mood to hang around, and chasing a small target, made light work of the total.

He made an unbeaten 58 for Sleaford as they cruised to victory. Mian did pick up three further wickets, ending with excellent figures of 4-24.

Sleaford completed their six wicket victory in the 20th over.

Freiston will be hoping for a better performance next weekend when they make the short trip to take on local rivals Boston Seconds.

Freiston seconds continued their excellent batting form, as both Danny Lumley and Tom Appleyard scored 50s in a comfortable victory at Spalding.

Herbert Ushewokunze provided the platform for Freiston with a patient innings of 30, which allowed Lumley and Appleyard to accelerate the innings in the final 10 overs.

The pair shared an unbeaten 109 run partnership to take Freiston to 171 off their 40 overs. Appleyard made 57 and Lumley 53, as both notched up their second fifties of the season.

Freiston bowled with good discipline in the face of some resolute batting from the home side. Freiston were patient and didn’t give Spalding a sniff of reaching the target.